Cavusoglu: Turkey supports neither sanctions against Russia, nor against Iran

Ankara has never supported sanctions against Russia and has no intention to support sanctions against Iran, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Ankara.
“Turkey has never supported any sanctions against Russia. We have already said that we are not going to support sanctions against Iran either,” he said.
According to him, Washington should drop its “erroneous position on sanctions imposed against Turkey.”
“They must drop their threats, otherwise there can be no progress in relations between the United States and Turkey,” he added.