Armenia to get additional support in global fight against climate change
Armenia to get additional support in global fight against climate change
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – The Ministry of Nature Protection of Armenia has joined the NDC Partnership of national-level actions.

The ministry has joined this initiative to raise the effectiveness of implementing programs aimed at the global fight against climate change, informed the ministry. 

The NDC Partnership is a coalition of countries and institutions working to mobilize support and achieve ambitious climate goals while enhancing sustainable development.

It aims to enhance cooperation so that countries have access to the technical knowledge and financial support they need to achieve large-scale climate and sustainable development goals as quickly and effectively as possible.
