New 2018 iPhone tipped to be £100 cheaper than last year’s model

Apple's next iPhone models could be as much as £100 cheaper than this year's handsets, The Sun reported.
That's according top industry watchers who say Apple is plotting a major price-cut for its 2018 trio of smartphones.
As for the new models, TrendForce expects the 5.8-inch device will have a lower starting price of $899 to $949, while the current-generation iPhone X, which starts at $999, will enter its "end of life" process due to the similarity in the specs of the two models. Meanwhile, the upcoming 6.5-inch device will target the "premium business segment" with a starting price of $999.