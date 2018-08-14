News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
New 2018 iPhone tipped to be £100 cheaper than last year’s model
New 2018 iPhone tipped to be £100 cheaper than last year’s model
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Apple's next iPhone models could be as much as £100 cheaper than this year's handsets, The Sun reported.

That's according top industry watchers who say Apple is plotting a major price-cut for its 2018 trio of smartphones.

As for the new models, TrendForce expects the 5.8-inch device will have a lower starting price of $899 to $949, while the current-generation iPhone X, which starts at $999, will enter its "end of life" process due to the similarity in the specs of the two models. Meanwhile, the upcoming 6.5-inch device will target the "premium business segment" with a starting price of $999. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia programmers can now upload, sell their paid apps on Google Play
Respective negotiations between the country’s authorities and Google have concluded with success…
 Samsung launches the Galaxy Note 9
Google Play Store creates new opportunities for Armenia programmers
Armenia has been included among the countries where…
 How to create unique selfies?
Beautify tool package includes several handy tools...
 Recipe for success in science: One woman’s unlikely story
This is Hripsime’s story, a story of probabilities, and an unlikely journey...
 Parents warned over sick WhatsApp 'suicide' game
The game then threatens the player if they refuse to follow the game's 'orders'...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news