News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Karabakh President convokes meeting of the Security Council
Karabakh President convokes meeting of the Security Council
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan convoked on Tuesday a meeting of the Security Council to discuss issues related to the current situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, measures undertaken and to be done on our side and the financial and economic indicators of the Artsakh Republic in the first half of the current year.

Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and minister of state Grigori Martirosyan delivered corresponding reports.

After discussing the agenda issues and giving relevant instructions, President Sahakyan also delivered a speech on a number of issues related to domestic and foreign policy.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President receives director of National Security Service of Armenia
Issues related to the cooperation between the two Armenian states in the security sphere were discussed...
 Artsakh army dismisses Azerbaijan’s disinformation
Please, accept the Azerbaijani media reports as another failed attempt of spreading misinformation”...
 “Pot” burial discovered during archaeological excavations at Karabakh’s Tigranakert (PHOTOS)
Artsakh president receives Hayastan Fund interim director
They discussed issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh...
 Artsakh president meets with Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the situation along the line of contact...
 Karabakh MOD: Military positions were furnished even before April 2016 war
But, subsequently, they became larger-scale…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news