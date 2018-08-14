Karabakh President convokes meeting of the Security Council

STEPANAKERT.- Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan convoked on Tuesday a meeting of the Security Council to discuss issues related to the current situation along the Artsakh-Azerbaijani border, measures undertaken and to be done on our side and the financial and economic indicators of the Artsakh Republic in the first half of the current year.
Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan and minister of state Grigori Martirosyan delivered corresponding reports.
After discussing the agenda issues and giving relevant instructions, President Sahakyan also delivered a speech on a number of issues related to domestic and foreign policy.