David Bohigian to Artsvik Minasyan: We try to be useful for Armenia through investments

YEREVAN.-Armenia's Minister of Economic Development and Investments, Artsvik Minasyan met on Tuesday with Executive Vice President of the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) under the US Government, the press service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments reported.

US Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills, representatives of some ministries of Armenia and Business Armenia were present at the meeting.

“The relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United States of America are at an extremely high pace. I am confident that our joint work will raise these relations to a new level”, Minasyan said. He presented the reforms carried out in the economic sphere.

David Bohigian thanked for the meeting and said, “I’m honored to visit Armenia on behalf of the Government of the USA to meet the new leadership, strengthen our relations and to discover the opportunities of increasing US investments”.

Currently, OPIC implements 6 projects in Armenia. “We try to be useful for Armenia through investments that will be aimed at the establishment of infrastructures and the key spheres that have the perspective of ensuring economic growth, jobs and lasting benefits for people”, OPIC Executive Vice President said.