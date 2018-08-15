Newspaper: Numerous ambassadors to be recalled to Armenia in fall

YEREVAN. – There are rumors that a large number of ambassadors will be recalled to Armenia in September and October, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.
“It is not about diplomats, or those who reached the ambassador’s position by way of a growth in diplomatic career, but [about those who were appointed Armenia’s ambassadors] based on political or other considerations.
“Now [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan has decided to recall them all and appoint professional diplomats who have relevant education and work experience,” wrote Hraparak.