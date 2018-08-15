News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Newspaper: Numerous ambassadors to be recalled to Armenia in fall
Newspaper: Numerous ambassadors to be recalled to Armenia in fall
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There are rumors that a large number of ambassadors will be recalled to Armenia in September and October, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper. 

“It is not about diplomats, or those who reached the ambassador’s position by way of a growth in diplomatic career, but [about those who were appointed Armenia’s ambassadors] based on political or other considerations.

“Now [Prime Minister] Nikol Pashinyan has decided to recall them all and appoint professional diplomats who have relevant education and work experience,” wrote Hraparak.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news