Two Greece soldiers return home after imprisonment in Turkey

Two Greek military servicemen, who were imprisoned in Turkey since March, have returned to their homeland, reported Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA).
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sent his plane to Edirne, Turkey, to bring these soldiers back.
The plane carrying these military servicemen landed in Thessaloniki, Greece, late at night.
These Greek soldiers were in a Turkish prison for 5.5 months.
They were arrested on March 1, when they had mistakenly entered Turkey due to bad weather conditions, while on patrol.
Turkey had charged these Greek military servicemen with illegally penetrating into military territory.
But on Tuesday, an Edirne court ordered for their release.