News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
August 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Prosecutor blames “human error” following Italy bridge collapse
Prosecutor blames “human error” following Italy bridge collapse
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Genoa Public Prosecutor's Office has already opened an investigation following the bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa, BBC reported. 

The head prosecutor blamed “human error”.

According to him, the prosecutor’s office should collect all necessary documents and testimonies on the construction of the bridge.

Earlier, the Italian Minister of Economic Development, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio laid the full responsibility for the collapse to the Autostrade per l'Italia, as it manages and maintains the country's roads.

According to him, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has already begun the procedure for the termination of the state's concession deal with Autostrade per l’Italia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Person who reported bomb at Armenia government building identified
An investigation has been launched as the result of the meeting…
Elderly woman dies after being hit by tow truck in Armenia
She was ambulanced to hospital where, however, the woman died without regaining consciousness…
 Car crashes into utility pole, young female passenger dies on the spot
The 29-year-old driver was hospitalized…
 Italy bridge collapse kills 37
Italy’s transport minister said on Wednesday the authorities would check the bridges…
Alarm about bomb at Armenia Government Building No.3 is false
A person had called the emergency hotline and informed that he was going to blow up the Ministry of Health, which is located in this building…
 Man threatens to blow up Armenia Ministry of Health
Employees at the government building, where the ministry is located, are evacuated…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news