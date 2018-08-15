Prosecutor blames “human error” following Italy bridge collapse

The Genoa Public Prosecutor's Office has already opened an investigation following the bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa, BBC reported.
The head prosecutor blamed “human error”.
According to him, the prosecutor’s office should collect all necessary documents and testimonies on the construction of the bridge.
Earlier, the Italian Minister of Economic Development, Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio laid the full responsibility for the collapse to the Autostrade per l'Italia, as it manages and maintains the country's roads.
According to him, the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has already begun the procedure for the termination of the state's concession deal with Autostrade per l’Italia.