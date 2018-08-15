Amsterdam Airport is temporarily closed

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol temporarily suspended flights, Airport press service reported.
“At this moment, there is no incoming and outgoing flight traffic at our airport. Air traffic control is investigating this matter. We will keep you updated. Please check your current flight status on our website, our app or check your airline.”
According to recent data, the communication system of Air Traffic Control is stable again.
“Air traffic is being restarted. It will take some time before the situation at our airport is running as normal again, so please check your airline or http://Schiphol.nl for current flight information.
According to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation, the problems began at 13:15 local time as the result of the technical problems.