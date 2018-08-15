News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Amsterdam Airport is temporarily closed
Amsterdam Airport is temporarily closed
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol temporarily suspended flights, Airport  press service reported.

“At this moment, there is no incoming and outgoing flight traffic at our airport. Air traffic control is investigating this matter. We will keep you updated. Please check your current flight status on our website, our app or check your airline.”

According to recent data, the communication system of Air Traffic Control is stable again.

“Air traffic is being restarted. It will take some time before the situation at our airport is running as normal again, so please check your airline or http://Schiphol.nl  for current flight information. 

According to the Netherlands Broadcasting Corporation, the problems began at 13:15 local time as the result of the technical problems.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news