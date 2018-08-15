MFA: Russia's cooperation with Turkey is not directed against third countries

Russian-Turkish cooperation is not directed against third countries, spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.
Her remarks came after the Greek Foreign Ministry statement that Russia is “a comrade of Turkey in arms.”
“As we have already noted on every level, Russia is not friends with somebody to be against somebody else,” RIA Novosti reported referring to Maria Zakharova.
According to her, Russian cooperation with Turkey is not directed against third countries.
The Greek Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Friday following Moscow’s response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats.