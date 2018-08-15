Turkish court releases local chair of Amnesty International

A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered the conditional release of the jailed chairman of Amnesty International in Turkey, the rights group said, although the trial will continue despite criticism from the European Union and the United States, Reuters reported.
Taner Kilic has been in prison since June in the coastal province of Izmir on terrorism charges. Prosecutors say he downloaded ByLock, a messaging application used by supporters of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Turkey for a failed military coup in 2016. Kilic denies the charges.
While Taner was released, the trial against him and 10 other human rights activists on terrorism-related charges continues.