Iran’s Vice-President: Any dialogue with US not acceptable

Iranian First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri rejected the possibility of any negotiation between the Islamic Republic and the US, saying that Washington is only following hostile policies against Tehran, Tasnim News Agency reported.
“The enemies are trying their hardest to wage psychological and media war in a bid to incite anxiety, worry and disappointment about the future of the country and the Establishment in public opinion,” Jahangiri said in a speech on Tuesday night, addressing to the US propaganda campaign against Iran.
“The enemies have targeted the country’s social assets,” he said, adding that all patriots should prevent the social assets from suffering erosion through boosting unity in the country.
The first vice-president further slammed the never-ending hostility of the US government toward Iran and said the majority of the country’s elites agree that at the present time, negotiation with Washington is not acceptable given its hostile policies and disrespect for the Islamic Republic.