Economist: Devaluation of Turkish lira will not lead to reduction of prices of Turkish products imported to Armenia

The devaluation of Turkish national currency will not lead to reduction of prices of Turkish products imported to Armenia by local entrepreneurs and traders, economist Tatul Manaseryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the number of entrepreneurs engaged in the import of goods from Turkey to Armenia is extremely limited, and can not have a significant impact on the Armenian economy.

"And I'm not inclined to think that they intend to reduce prices for goods only because the Turkish currency suffered hyper-inflation. This is not a very significant part of the goods that are imported to Armenia. In due time, my colleagues and I initiated the "No to Turkish goods" campaign. As a result, over half a year, Turkish products were bought less, and imports from Turkey decreased by almost 35-40%, "Manaseryan explained.

Entrepreneurs, according to the expert, do not always take into account the interests of consumers and act according to their laws. At the same time, he noted that the Armenian side had an opportunity to take advantage of the situation, beginning to actively buy raw materials in Turkey, under much more favorable terms for themselves.

The economist also noted that with the support of the state, it is necessary to develop a strategy for the development of local industry in Armenia, as well as to have a certain concept and long-term goals, which small businesses that are engaged in trade from Turkey can not achieve.