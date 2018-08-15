Putin to attend Austrian foreign minister’s wedding

On his way to Berlin on August 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl’s wedding, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, TASS reported.
"Yes, he will make a stop there on his way to Berlin," Peskov said.
Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin had been invited by Austria’s foreign minister and the forthcoming trip to Berlin offered an opportunity to accept.
"We’ll be there with congratulations," Ushakov said.
The ceremony will take place amid vineyards in the south of Styria on Saturday, August 18.
According to the press-services of the Russian president and Germany’s federal chancellor on that day Angela Merkel will receive Putin in her official country residence Meseberg near Belin. Putin and Merkel will discuss Syria and Ukraine among other things.