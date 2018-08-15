News
Armenian Defense Minister and Italian Ambassador discuss cooperation issues
YEREVAN.- Armenian Defense Minister David Tonoyan held a meeting with Italian Ambassador to Armenia Vincenzo del Monaco,the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

The sides noted the importance of cooperation in the defense sphere, in particular, within the framework of the peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. The interlocutors touched upon the agenda of bilateral relations, joint participation in international peacekeeping missions, issues of international and regional security, and other issues of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
