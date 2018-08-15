News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Armenian PM receives General Director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC
Armenian PM receives General Director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received General Director South Caucasus Railway CJSC Sergey Valko on August 15, the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia reported.

The interlocutors discussed the activities of the company, as well as issues referring to the ongoing and future projects of the company.

The sides touched upon the development and modernization of infrastructures, passenger and cargo transportation volumes, ensuring access to the services and efficiency raising.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news