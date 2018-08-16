Italy declares year-long state of emergency after bridge disaster

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has declared a 12-month state of emergency in Genoa after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but several possibilities have been flagged, DW reported.
Italian rescue workers in the city of Genoa continued to search through the rubble on Wednesday night, in hope of finding survivors of the Morandi bridge collapse.
It remains unclear what actually caused a 100-meter (328-foot) section of the massive structure, known as Genoa's "Brooklyn Bridge," to cave. The bridge collapsed amid torrential rain on Tuesday, causing vehicles on the bridge to fall some 45 meters.