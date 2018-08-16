News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Italy declares year-long state of emergency after bridge disaster
Italy declares year-long state of emergency after bridge disaster
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has declared a 12-month state of emergency in Genoa after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge. The cause of the collapse remains unclear, but several possibilities have been flagged, DW reported.

Italian rescue workers in the city of Genoa continued to search through the rubble on Wednesday night, in hope of finding survivors of  the Morandi bridge collapse.

It remains unclear what actually caused a 100-meter (328-foot) section of the massive structure, known as Genoa's "Brooklyn Bridge," to cave. The bridge collapsed amid torrential rain on Tuesday, causing vehicles on the bridge to fall some 45 meters.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Person who reported bomb at Armenia government building identified
An investigation has been launched as the result of the meeting…
Elderly woman dies after being hit by tow truck in Armenia
She was ambulanced to hospital where, however, the woman died without regaining consciousness…
 Car crashes into utility pole, young female passenger dies on the spot
The 29-year-old driver was hospitalized…
 Prosecutor blames “human error” following Italy bridge collapse
The prosecutor’s office should called all necessary documents…
Italy bridge collapse kills 37
Italy’s transport minister said on Wednesday the authorities would check the bridges…
Alarm about bomb at Armenia Government Building No.3 is false
A person had called the emergency hotline and informed that he was going to blow up the Ministry of Health, which is located in this building…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news