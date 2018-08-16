Pence: Turkey would do well not to test Trump’s resolve

Turkey would do well not to test US President Donald Trump’s resolve.
US Vice President Mike Pence wrote about the aforesaid on Twitter, with respect to American Pastor Andrew Brunson who is detained in Turkey on charges of espionage and supporting terrorists.
“Pastor Andrew Brunson is an innocent man held in Turkey & justice demands that he be released,” Pence wrote. “Turkey would do well not to test @POTUS [President of the United States Donald] Trump’s resolve to see Americans who are wrongfully imprisoned in foreign lands returned home to the United States.
“@POTUS and I continue to stand firm until Pastor Brunson is released and returned to his family, friends, and church in the USA.”