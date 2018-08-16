Newspaper: Armenia PM aide to be appointed ambassador to US

YEREVAN. – Major changes are expected in the near future within the diplomatic corps of the Republic of Armenia, according to Hraparak (Square) newspaper.

“The most important one in the expected changes is perhaps the changing of the RA ambassador to the US. Grigor Hovhannissian, who was appointed to this position after [ex-PM] Tigran Sargsyan in January 2016, will return to the homeland [Armenia] and hold the post of deputy foreign minister.

“In his stead, according to our information, prime minister’s aide Varuzhan Nersessian—who has been appointed to this post by [third President and ex-PM] Serzh Sargsyan and has continued to work during [incumbent PM Nikol] Pashinyan’s administration—will be appointed [Armenia’s] ambassador [to the US]. And at the beginning of the year, Serzh Sargsyan granted him the diplomatic rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary,” wrote Hraparak.