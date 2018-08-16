There will be no politically motivated persecution, Armenia police chief assures

YEREVAN. – Chief of Armenian police Valery Osipyan assured that police is not conducting politically motivated persecution.
The police are guided by laws only, Osipyan said, adding that his agency “is not pursuing political or any other views”.
“Everything is done in accordance with the law,” he added.
As to the achievements of his 100 days in office, Osipyan said he would speak about it in the future. Yielding to requests, at least to indicate the main achievement, Osipyan noted that “the greatest achievement is that there is no corruption manifestations in the police”.