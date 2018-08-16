News
Armenia police chief promises unprecedentedly good elections
Armenia police chief promises unprecedentedly good elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Armenian police chief Valery Osipyan has promised unprecedentedly good elections.

The police will do its best to ensure the most transparent elections and exclude fraud, Osipyan told reporters.

Asked to comment on the use of the administrative resource and the involvement of the police, Osipyan recalled that he spoke about it few days ago in Shirak.

According to him, the police have a direct impact on the results of the elections.

“I declare, you will see that the police will do its best to ensure unprecedentedly good elections," Osipyan promised.

Commenting on the remark that, it turns out, Osipyan turned a blind eye to what was happening, the police chief assured that he saw no violations, and the opinion of the previous violations is only based on data from social networks and media.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
