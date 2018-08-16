Armenia Police chief has no information on army ex-commander’s whereabouts

Valeri Osipyan, the Chief of Police of Armenia, has no information about the whereabouts of Mikayel Harutyunyan, former Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and ex-Defense Minister.
Responding to the reporters’ query on the search that was declared for Harutyunyan, Osipyan noted that he had no information yet in this regard.
As reported earlier, Mikayel Harutyunyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.
Since Harutyunyan is not in Armenia, a search for him was declared.
On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.