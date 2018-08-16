News
Armenia National Security Service director: The largest findings have not yet been made
Armenia National Security Service director: The largest findings have not yet been made
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


The amount of money restored to the state budget within 100 days exceeds the amount of money restored to the state budget in 2017 by eight to nine times.

Artur Vanetsyan, Director of the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia, on Thursday told about the abovementioned to reporters. He stated, however, that the largest findings had not yet been made.

“I’m not a politician,” he added. “I’m not making political statements.”

In Vanetsyan’s view, the results that were achieved over the course of these 100 days were made possible owing to the new present-day situation in Armenia.

“I condition that on the new present-day situation, the [new] prime minister’s and government’s approaches, which are very different from the approaches of the former authorities,” the NSS chief concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
