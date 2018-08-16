Special Investigation Service head: It is not in Robert Kocharyan’s interests to leave country

YEREVAN. – It is not in the interests of the second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan to try to leave the country, the head of the Special Investigation Service of Armenia Sasun Khachatryan told reporters on Thursday.
“At the moment, whether to remand or to hold in custody has not been decided yet. But if he tries to leave, it will be regarded as an attempt to hide from the investigation and he will be taken to the custody,” Khachatryan noted.
Commenting on the statement, that Kocharyan influenced the decision of the court, Sasun Khachatryan noted he would speak in this regard only if evidences are available.