Armenian Security Service chief: Mikael Harutyunyan, Yuri Khachaturov have Armenian citizenship
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Ex-Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Mikael Harutyunyan and CSTO Secretary General Yury Khachaturov do not have Russian citizenship, Armenian Security Service Head Sasun Khachatryan told reporters on Thursday.

“All speculations about their Russian citizenship are nothing but rumors. We have made inquiries in this regard. According to available information, these are speculations,” said Sasun Khachatryan.

Harutyunyan and Khachaturov face charges in the case into the March 1, 2008 tragic events in Yerevan.

 
