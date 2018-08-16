News
Lawyer: Armenia 2nd President has no intentions to leave country
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia’s second President Robert Kocharyan is not going to have an influence on anyone.

Hayk Alumyan, one of Kocharyan’s legal defenders, said the abovementioned at a press conference on Thursday.

“Robert Kocharyan is overseen day and night by the bodyguards provided by the NSS [National Security Service], and he cannot have an influence on anyone,” the attorney said, in particular.

Reflecting on the talk about Kocharyan leaving the country, Alumyan assured that the second President “hasn’t, didn’t have, and didn’t even have the intention to go.”

“He is in Yerevan,” the lawyer added. “And even in case of moving [somewhere], he must notify the investigative body.”

As reported earlier, second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been charged within the framework of the criminal case into the tragic events that transpired in capital city Yerevan on March 1 and 2, 2008—and under Article 300.1 Paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code; that is, breaching Armenia’s constitutional order, in conspiracy with others.

On July 27, Kocharyan was remanded in custody for two months by a court decision. But on Monday, the Court of Appeal granted Robert Kocharyan’s legal defenders’ appeal to commute the first-instance court’s decision on remanding their client in custody, and Kocharyan was released from courtroom on the grounds that he has presidential immunity.

On March 1 and 2, 2008, the then authorities used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the recent presidential election. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes. But no one had been brought to account for these deaths, to this day.
