News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Anna Hakobyan: Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me
Anna Hakobyan: Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me, because he studied French at the university, Armenian Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan told Radio France Internationale.

Asked to comment whether the first lady will have her own agenda within the Francophonie summit to be held in October in Armenia, Anna Hakobyan said she would like to organize a meeting with the first ladies who will accompany the leaders.

“But, as far as I know, few of the first ladies will come to the summit,” she added.

Asked to comment whether she studies French ahead of summit, she said: “I have been studying French for ten years at school, and it was my first foreign language. Due to certain circumstances, I did not speak French very often, but I am sure that I remember everything and will quickly recall it.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia National Security Service director: The largest findings have not yet been made
The results that were achieved over the course of these 100 days were made possible owing to the new present-day situation in the country…
 There will be no politically motivated persecution, Armenia police chief assures
The police are guided by laws only...
 Armenia PM: Our government has fulfilled the main task within 100 days
There is no doubt that we fulfill and will fulfill those tasks effectively…
 Armenia PM: Every penny stolen from people will be returned
Those responsible should be held accountable…
Armenia Premier posts photo of soldier son serving in Karabakh
“My son gives military oath,” Pashinyan wrote on Facebook…
 Literary critic: First 100 days of Armenia PM Pashinyan’s administration were positive
But the country’s museums and theaters are empty…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news