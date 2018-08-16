Anna Hakobyan: Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me

YEREVAN. – Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me, because he studied French at the university, Armenian Prime Minister’s wife Anna Hakobyan told Radio France Internationale.
Asked to comment whether the first lady will have her own agenda within the Francophonie summit to be held in October in Armenia, Anna Hakobyan said she would like to organize a meeting with the first ladies who will accompany the leaders.
“But, as far as I know, few of the first ladies will come to the summit,” she added.
Asked to comment whether she studies French ahead of summit, she said: “I have been studying French for ten years at school, and it was my first foreign language. Due to certain circumstances, I did not speak French very often, but I am sure that I remember everything and will quickly recall it.”