NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.08.2018

A phone conversation between the President of Russia Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was held on the initiative of the Armenian side, Kremlin said in a statement.

They discussed some key issues of bilateral agenda, including interaction within integration structures, in particular CSTO.

The Armenian government approved a draft decision to reduce the term of office of the Council of Elders of Yerevan.

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Suren Papikyan said that early elections will be held on the day that will be announced by the Central Electoral Commission.

Thus, the Commission will reveal the election day within 30-40 days after the announcement of the decision.

Third President Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned in connection with the events that occurred in Yerevan, in March 2008, chief of Armenia’s Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan said.

“It has been said numerous times that all those who are associated with the case will be questioned,” Khachatryan said, “including Serzh Sargsyan.”

Asked when this questioning will take place, the SIS chief noted that the investigator shall decide this, and based on the expediency of the ongoing investigation into this case.

The body of an Azerbaijani citizen was discovered on August 12 in the neutral zone between the troops of Artsakh and Azerbaijan near Akna, the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons of the Republic of Artsakh reported.

Under the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office and according to the agreement reached between the Republic of Artsakh and Azerbaijan a humanitarian action of taking the body from the neutral zone took place on August 15.

Armenian police received the second bomb alert in one day. An unknown person called the 911 service, threatening to place a bomb in Silachi hotel in downtown Yerevan at about 9:33 pm on Wednesday.

After examining the area, police said nothing dangerous was found in the hotel.

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Thursday issued its new World Ranking. Accordingly, the Armenian national squad are still 100th in the FIFA standings with 1227 points.

The French squad tops the ranking leaving behind Belgium and Brazil. Croatian national team ranks fourth.