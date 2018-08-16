News
Zarif: Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal isolates US
Zarif: Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal isolates US
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The United States isolated  itself when it left the nuclear deal with Iran, PressTV reported quoting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Today the US' closest allies, apart from a few of our neighbors, are no longer aligned with Washington," said Zarif.

According to him, the US' withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has perfectly manifested the country's isolation on the global stage.

"The US is trying to create a psychological atmosphere" against Iran, Zarif added.

"Basically the entire goal is to psychologically affect our nation and to affect the psychological vibe of our trade partners across the globe," the Iranian foreign minister stated, stressing that "the world is not ready to follow the US."
