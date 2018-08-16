Turkey arrests another German citizen

Turkish police have arrested another German citizen, a German foreign ministry source said on Thursday, and public broadcaster ARD said the man had been accused of “terrorist propaganda” after criticizing the Turkish government on social media, Reuters reported.
The arrest comes after German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas urged Ankara on Monday to do more to improve its troubled diplomatic ties with both Germany and the United States which would also help to ease its current economic woes.
“We’re aware of the case. The embassy in Ankara will initiate consular assistance,” the foreign ministry source said.
A German foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday there were currently seven other German citizens arrested in Turkey on political grounds. Turkey has also arrested several U.S. citizens in recent months.