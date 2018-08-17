Aris Babikian elected vice-chair of Ontario Legislature's standing committee on justice policy

Aris Babikian was elected Vice-Chair of the Standing Committee on Justice Policy of the The Ontario Legislature, Horizon Weekly reported.
This committee is responsible for discussion and study of legal codes and statutes when proposed changes are made by both the government and private members business.
On June 7, 2018, Aris Babikian was elected to Ontario Legislature winning over 50% of the vote in Scarborough-Agincourt, breaking the 30 year Liberal-hold in Scarborough-Agincourt. He is the first Armenian elected to Ontario Legislature.