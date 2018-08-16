Robert Kocharyan: Charge brought against me is fabricated

The team of lawyers, in work of which I also took an active part, literally wrecked the charge brought against me, the second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan said during the interview with Yerkir Media TV channel, answering the question about his arrest.

"Let's just say: this is the case when the whole accusation is based on false, artificial "evidence", I can even say on assumptions," the ex-president said.

He regretfully stated that he cannot speak specifically about the criminal case because of the secrecy of the investigation.

"In fact, there are no state secrets, it's just a lie. But the law implies that this is the secret of the investigation, that's why I have no right to speak about many episodes, "Kocharyan noted.

In reply to remark that the head of Security Investigations Service, nevertheless, spoke very calmly about certain episodes, Kocharyan answered that "he allows himself such things, that directly contradict the law. But in this case he "is the law."

During the interview, Kocharyan appealed to the public, especially journalists, asking them to demand that the whole process be transparent, so that the defence could have an opportunity to talk calmly about everything connected with the case.

"You will see that the case is fabricated, and this is nothing more than a classic model of political persecution."

Speaking about the testimony within criminal case, Kocharyan said that there are no specific charges against him, empty testimony. At the same time, he refused to provide details not to be accused of disclosure of the secrecy of the investigation. "I can't speak directly, tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will be accused of having revealed the secrecy of the investigation during the interview."

Once again urging to give up the secrecy of the investigation, Kocharyan stressed that it would give the parties an opportunity to talk about everything calmly.