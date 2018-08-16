Robert Kocharyan: Event that happened in Armenia was not a revolution

Kocharyan about tomorrow's rally: 100,000 people is not an overwhelming majority

Robert Kocharyan does not disclose details of format of his return to politics

Kocharyan speaks about Armenian authorities' foreign policy

Kocharyan: There were no clashes between demonstrators and army on March 1, 2008

Kocharyan: Not declaring state of emergency today would be viewed as inaction by president

Kocharyan about 2008 events: Defeated party left no options for talks

Robert Kocharyan: Charge brought against me is fabricated

Turkish, French presidents discuss economic ties

Turkey arrests another German citizen

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 16.08.2018

Artur Vanesyan: NSS is ready to assist the Russian Border Guards Department in Armenia

Dollar rises in Armenia

Zarif: Trump's withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal isolates US

Former CIA Director: Trump's denial of Russian collusion is 'hogwash'

Australian Senator: Horror of Armenian Genocide cannot be ignored

‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies aged 76

Robert Kocharyan signals return to politics

Lawyer: Armenia 2nd President has no intentions to leave country

Anna Hakobyan: Nikol Pashinyan speaks French better than me

UN to allocate almost $ 50 million for refugees from Venezuela

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Appellate court judge showed subjective approach in 2nd President’s case

460 people killed in Lombok earthquake

Attorney: We will petition to ECHR if Armenia 2nd President is arrested again

Armenian PM, Russia President talk on phone

Armenian Security Service chief: Mikael Harutyunyan, Yuri Khachaturov have Armenian citizenship

Armenia 2nd President’s lawyer: Special Investigation Service wants to butter up authorities

Turkey to appeal US steel, aluminum tariffs in WTO

Armenia 2nd President’s attorney: Top secret Order No.0038 is not about use of troops

Special Investigation Service head: It is not in Robert Kocharyan’s interests to leave country

Armenia Special Investigation Service chief: Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan will be questioned

Armenia police chief promises unprecedentedly good elections

Armenian government working to hold Francophonie summit at its best

Turkey intends to establish close ties with EU

Armenia Police chief has no information on army ex-commander’s whereabouts

Armenia National Security Service director: The largest findings have not yet been made

Ucom suggests starting academic year with excellent smartphone and a lot of Internet

Armenia Justice Minister asks ICRC to visit captive Karen Ghazaryan more often

Armenia State Revenue Committee chief: Operation at South Caucasus Railway is confidential information

There will be no politically motivated persecution, Armenia police chief assures

WSJ: Trump says his tariffs will rescue US industry

PM: Is electoral commission technically and psychologically ready to hold Yerevan elections?

Armenia Premier: Any election fraudster will be punished

Armenia government allocates additional funds to host La Francophonie summit

Armenia PM: Our government has fulfilled the main task within 100 days

Azerbaijan MP says his country should join CSTO

Police seek caller of false alarm on bomb in Yerevan hotel

Small plane hits cable, crashes in Italy; 2 dead

Newspaper: Armenia PM aide to be appointed ambassador to US

Pence: Turkey would do well not to test Trump’s resolve

Young Syrian Armenian refugee invents renewable energy device for aircrafts

Italy declares year-long state of emergency after bridge disaster

AEOI Spokesman: EU delays might push Iran to modify nuclear deal undertakings

Bombs in Armenia's "Silachi" hotel not found

Rouhani: Iran received special privileges in Caspian Sea Convention

White House condemns Turkey's tariffs on US imports

Unknown person threatens to blow up Armenia's "Silachi" hotel

Rouhani: US to blame for burning bridges with Iran

Putin to attend Austrian foreign minister’s wedding

Iran’s Vice-President: Any dialogue with US not acceptable

Armenian PM receives General Director of South Caucasus Railway CJSC

Economist: Devaluation of Turkish lira will not lead to reduction of prices of Turkish products imported to Armenia

Body of Azerbaijani citizen taken from neutral zone

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 15.08.2018

Armenian Defense Minister and Italian Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

Armenian PM receives EDB Management Board Chairman (PHOTOS)

Turkish court releases local chair of Amnesty International

At least 25 killed in suicide blast in Kabul

Amsterdam Airport is temporarily closed

David Bohigian travels to Yerevan to promote US investment in Armenia

MFA: Russia's cooperation with Turkey is not directed against third countries

Legal defender: CSTO chief is Armenia citizen

Armenian army rear detachment commander dismissed

Dollar drops in Armenia

Ankara: US are taking relations with Turkey to a breaking point for one pastor

Russia defense minister shows special interest towards Armenia pavilion

Person who reported bomb at Armenia government building identified

Elderly woman dies after being hit by tow truck in Armenia

Car crashes into utility pole, young female passenger dies on the spot

Prosecutor blames “human error” following Italy bridge collapse

Armenia has new ambassador to Belarus

Turkey court rejects appeal to release US pastor Brunson

Expert on Kocharyan's case: Significant part of society will not agree with any court decision

Armenia MP: Decision on second President’s release should be considered within legal domain

Grant Thornton calls on US Treasury to negotiate new US-Armenia tax treaty

PM to represent Armenia in CSTO

Armenia programmers can now upload, sell their paid apps on Google Play

At least 45 Afghan troops killed in Taliban attack

Italy bridge collapse kills 37

Alarm about bomb at Armenia Government Building No.3 is false

Man threatens to blow up Armenia Ministry of Health

Armenia President condoles with Italy colleague

Two Greece soldiers return home after imprisonment in Turkey

Italy bridge collapse death toll reaches 38

US dollars set on fire in Azerbaijan

Turkey sharply raises customs duties for several American goods

Newspaper: Numerous ambassadors to be recalled to Armenia in fall

Armenia judge accused of receiving bribe to be released on bail

Genoa declares 2 days of mourning after bridge collapse

Turkey to boycott US construction materials