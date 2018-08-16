News
Friday
August 17
Friday
August 17
Kocharyan about 2008 events: Defeated party left no options for talks
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The defeated party in the elections left no option for talks, although there were some attempts, Armenia's second president Robert Kocharyan said in an interview with Yerkir Media television.

“The attempt of Catholicos is a great example. He called me, we agreed that Catholicos will try to meet with Levon Ter-Petrosyan to ease the situation. However, he did not receive Catholicos,” Kocharyan said when asked why he did not find other way out of the situation that resulted in the tragic events of March 1, 2008.

The opposition could demand the second round of elections, but they left no options for talks, as Ter-Petrosyan announced himself an elected president, he added.

“The difference with 1996 was that they [the opposition] demanded the second round of elections. But, here he said: I am elected and I have to be at the president’s residence, I am president with 21.5 percent of votes. They left no space for dialogue,” Kocharyan said.

As to the March 1, the second president recalled that police tried to find the way our from the situation near the municipality and agreed to escort the protesters to Matenadararn or other place where they could continue their action without barricades, without violation of rights and freedom of movement of other residents, but proposal of the police was rejected
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
