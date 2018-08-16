Kocharyan about tomorrow's rally: 100,000 people is not an overwhelming majority

YEREVAN. – One hundred thousand people is not an overwhelming majority, Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan said in the interview with Yerkir Media television.

“Let 100 thousand people come. It is not an overwhelming majority. Let’s give a chance to other people who have other opinion. What are they afraid of? If you call one hundred thousand a majority, it is not so. You first of all agreed to biased claim that has no relation to the reality.

If there is active mass of the society, this does not mean that it is a majority. This mass is so active and aggressive that they are not giving a chance others to express their opinion. I do appeal to these people: be braver. They have the right to speak out and participate in the political life,” he said.