Kocharyan does not rule out repeated arrest

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s second president Robert Kocharyan does not rule out pressure on court and the repeated arrest. He shared his opinion in the interview with Yerkir Media television.

“I am confident that the criminal case as it is presented now has zero chances in the European Court,” he said.

He is confident that the judgment would be appealed, and they would try to send him to jail.

“They will have a political prisoner. The authorities insist that there should be no political prisoners in Armenia. I will be the first one. I am ready to fight whether I am in jail or not,” he added