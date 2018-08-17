News
Friday
August 17
News
Friday
August 17
Kim Jong Un says sanctions are nothing but a robbery
Kim Jong Un says sanctions are nothing but a robbery
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un commented on international sanctions imposed on Pyongyang.

According to reports, during his trip to the tourist zone of Wonsan-Kalma, he called the measures taken against North Korea to be “a robbery”.

The North Korean leader said that after the construction of the tourist zone “the entire world will see the unity and solidarity of the party, the army and the people.”

On August 15, the US Treasury published on its website a list of new sanctions that are imposed on North Korea.
This text available in   Русский
