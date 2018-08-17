News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
At least 167 killed in India floods
At least 167 killed in India floods
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least 167 people were killed in a week as the result of the floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala, BBC reported. 

As a result of the disaster, entire settlements were flooded, serious damage was inflicted to the infrastructure and property of citizens.

For the first time in the history of the state, 35 of the 39 dams were opened. With more rains predicted and a red alert in place, the main airport has reportedly been shut until 26 August.

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi intends to visit Kerala on Friday to discuss with the representatives of the local administration the course of the rescue operation in the region.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Several injured as bus in Germany knocked over
Rescuers have provided assistance to about 30 bus passengers…
Pilot killed as firefighting helicopter crashed in Australia
The local police informed that over 80 fires are raging in Australia...
 Several injured in Armenia road accident
The latter curbed off the road and fell into a ravine…
Guinea citizen ilegally crossed Armenia-Turkey border
Russian border guards in Armenia have apprehended another trespasser...
 Police seek caller of false alarm on bomb in Yerevan hotel
A call was received, on Wednesday at 9:45pm, informing that a bomb was to be installed in this hotel…
 Small plane hits cable, crashes in Italy; 2 dead
The first responders were dispatched to the scene by helicopter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news