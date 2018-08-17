At least 167 killed in India floods

At least 167 people were killed in a week as the result of the floods in the southern Indian state of Kerala, BBC reported.
As a result of the disaster, entire settlements were flooded, serious damage was inflicted to the infrastructure and property of citizens.
For the first time in the history of the state, 35 of the 39 dams were opened. With more rains predicted and a red alert in place, the main airport has reportedly been shut until 26 August.
The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi intends to visit Kerala on Friday to discuss with the representatives of the local administration the course of the rescue operation in the region.