Turkey will respond to US actions

Turkey will respond to any US actions, said Turkish Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

According to her, Turkey has already responded to the US by the rules of the World Trade Organization, NTV reported.

Earlier, Pekcan announced Ankara would appeal to the WTO against the US decision to increase duties on the Turkish steel and aluminum.

According to her, the additional tariffs from Turkey to the United States are estimated at $533 million per year, TASS reported.

Since the beginning of the year, the Turkish lira has lost over 30%, but the situation has sharply deteriorated amid the diplomatic scandal between Ankara and Washington in connection with the case of US pastor Andrew Brunson as the latter is judged for espionage and assistance to terrorists, while Washington insists on his innocence and demands immediate release.

The Turkish delegation visited Washington to settle disagreements, but the sides could not reach an agreement. Moreover, after the Turks’ visit, President Donald Trump increased tariffs on the Turkish steel and aluminum imports by 20% and 50% respectively.