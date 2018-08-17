Armenian PM urges to show restraint in case of provocations during today’s rally

YEREVAN. – Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan called on the participants of today’s rally not to yield to provocations and to show restraint.
According to him, the procession will start from the crossroads of Artsakh and Erebuni streets at 17:40 and will move towards the Republic Square of Yerevan.
“The procession will start at the place where I was taken away by officers of the National Security Service and police on April 22, 2018. I am confident during today’s procession they will provide security, and some will even take part in it. This will be a manifestation of national solidarity. Today there are no dividing lines. The police, the National Security Service, society, the army, the Armed Forces, the state administration bodies, the government are all on the same side,” Pashinyan said.
He also asked the participants not to respond aggressively to any manifestation. According to the head of the government, there will be a lot of people at the rally, and each of them should show restraint.
“I do not exclude that there will be people who will be sent on purpose to stage provocations. I ask you not to respond in any way to their actions by aggression. If necessary, contact the police. Law enforcers will work in an enhanced mode today,” Pashinyan said.