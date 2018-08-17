Saudi Arabia allocates $100 million to restore areas in Syria

Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to restore the areas liberated from ISIS in northeast Syria, the Wall Street Journal reported referring to the statement of Saudi embassy in Washington.
According to the statement, this is the largest contribution to the financing of projects of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, which is aimed at restoring Raqqa and other areas in the northeast of Syria.
Saudi Arabia's Minister Adel al-Jubeir announced this at a ministerial conference of member countries of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, which was held on July 12 in Brussels.
The funds will be used to restore residential areas, health and education facilities, agriculture, electricity and water supply, roads. This should facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and prevent a revival of the ISIS, the Saudi embassy said in a statement.