News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Saudi Arabia allocates $100 million to restore areas in Syria
Saudi Arabia allocates $100 million to restore areas in Syria
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Saudi Arabia has allocated $100 million to restore the areas liberated from ISIS in northeast Syria, the Wall Street Journal reported referring to the statement of Saudi embassy in Washington. 

According to the statement, this is the largest contribution to the financing of projects of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, which is aimed at restoring Raqqa and other areas in the northeast of Syria.

Saudi Arabia's Minister Adel al-Jubeir announced this at a ministerial conference of member countries of the global coalition to defeat ISIS, which was held on July 12 in Brussels.

The funds will be used to restore residential areas, health and education facilities, agriculture, electricity and water supply, roads. This should facilitate the return of Syrian refugees and prevent a revival of the ISIS, the Saudi embassy said in a statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Merkel, Putin to discuss Syria, Ukraine and energy
Merkel and Putin will meet in Berlin...
 Aleppo school to be named in honor of fallen Armenian hero (PHOTOS)
With a respective executive order by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad…
 Russian Defense Ministry: ISIS last stronghold damaged in southwest Syria
Over 160 ISIS members have surrendered…
De Mistura: Meeting on Syria Constitutional Committee was useful
The second and final day of the high-level international meeting on Syria…
EU ambassador to Armenia: Program for Syrian Armenians will run for 3 years
It is very important for the European Union to assist refugees from Syria in their full integration into the new realities in Armenia…
 Lavrov: Iran pullout from Syria 'unrealistic'
Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump would discuss the situation in southern Syria...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news