State Military Industry Committee will be separated from Armenian Defense Ministry

YEREVAN. – The State Military Industry Committee will not be a part of the Armenian Defense Ministry, First Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan told Armenia News- NEWS.am.
“The process is underway,” he noted.
According to him, the Committee will act as a separate structure, which will allow it have a separate source of funding and its expenditure strategy.
“While it is a part of the structure of the Defense Ministry, the funding is carried out on a common basis,” Arshakyan added.
The Committee’s activities will be aimed at financing defense, research projects, as well as developing products in internal market.
Arshakyan expressed hope that independent activity will allow the Committee work properly with local IT companies, and take appropriate orders, this also refers to high-tech production.