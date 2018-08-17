Two members of Sasna Tsrer armed group released

YEREVAN. – Two members of the Sasna Tsrer armed group – Arayik Khandoyan and Varuzhan Avetisyan – has been released from jail on signature bond.
The judge upheld the petition of the defense and set free Khandoyan and Avetisyan based on the guarantees by MPs Naira Zohrabyan, Hakob Nazaryan and Shake Isayan.
In protest of the then authorities, the Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but later had surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.