PM: There will be no political prisoners in Armenia

YEREVAN. – There are no and will be no political prisoners, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the march to the Republic Square.
His comment came in response to a question about the statement made by the second president Robert Kocharyan that he is the first political prisoner of a new Armenia.
Asked about his achievements during 100 days, Pashinyan said: “The key achievement is this atmosphere and the citizens who won as well as confidence in the future. There can be no more important achievements, because they are not material ones, they cannot be counted by percents”.