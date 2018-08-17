News
Preliminary investigation into case of former Armenian president's nephew is over
Preliminary investigation into case of former Armenian president's nephew is over
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Preliminary investigation into the case of Hayk Sargsyan, nephew of the former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, is over, Armenia’s Investigation Committee said in a statement.  

As reported earlier, Hayk Sargsyan is charged with an assassination attempt and illegal possession and acquisition of weapons.

In July Armenia's Investigative Commitee has renewed an investigation into gunshot wounding of a resident of Yerevan Davit Simonyan.

On April 1, 2007 police received reports that Simonyan was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound. On the same day, a man turned to the police to hand over a gun which he claimed to find at the doorsteps of his house. The man said he was not good at shooting and wounded his friend accidently. On May 28 the instigators decided to close the criminal case because of the lack of complaint.

On July 3 this year General Attorney decided to cancel the previous decision and transfer the case to the Investigative Committee. The investigators got information that Simonyan was wounded not by Gevondyan, but by Hayk Sargsyan who wounded Simonyan in an attempt to kill him.

According to the investigators, during a quarrel Hayk Sargsyan opened fire from SIG SAUER gun.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
