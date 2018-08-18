News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 18
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
August 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.82
EUR
561.84
RUB
7.68
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes
Nikol Pashinyan highlights Constitutional changes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


YEREVAN.- Constitutional changes should take place before the parliamentary elections, PM Pashinyan announced about this during the rally dedicated to the first 100 days of his tenure at the Republican Square.

He announced that he is ready to withstand his political opponents who think that PM’s resignation is necessary for organizing early parliamentary elections, but it’s possible that they will elect another PM after his resignation.

“They say let’s allow him to resign after which we will quickly elect another Prime Minister. Since they do not understand what’s going on, we will initiate Constitutional changes, which will allow early parliamentary elections not only when the PM resigns but also the parliament will have the opportunity to dissolve itself”, Pashinyan said, adding that the consent of the people is necessary for it.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news