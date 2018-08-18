China MOD: Beijing’s real goals are distorted in Pentagon report

The Pentagon report on China preparing to launch military strikes against the US and its allies grossly distorts the true strategic goals of Beijing.
The aforesaid is noted in an official statement by the Ministry of National Defense of China, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
As per the statement, this report makes unsubstantiated judgments about the situation at the Taiwan Strait, the Chinese army has a strong objection in this connection, and it sends a strong protest to the American side.
The statement stressed also that the American side’s criticism is based on speculations and predictions.