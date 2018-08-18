Tourist information center opens in Armenia’s Dilijan

The first tourist information center in Armenia’s Tavush Province has opened Friday in Dilijan town.
The center was built within the framework of the “Dilijan and Adjacent Communities Development Initiative” project, which is co-funded and implemented by the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation—with financial support by the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia, and the European Union.
This tourist information center will provide free information to tourists who visit Dilijan and the region.
Also, improvements were made at Dilijan’s city park, which is adjacent to this center.