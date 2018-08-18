News
Erdoğan: Turkey is not going to change its course due to economic pressure
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics, Economics

Turkey will not change its course because of economic pressure from outside.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made such a statement at a convention of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) which he chairs, reported Russian News Agency TASS.

“Turkey’s opponents use economic pressure levers against us,” he said. “But our country doesn’t intend to abandon the predetermined course. They could not and will not be able to destroy Turkey.”

On August 10, US President Donald Trump ordered to double the customs duties on steel and aluminum imports from Turkey. In response, Erdoğan declared a boycott on all kinds of American consumer electronics and raised customs duties on a range of imported goods from the US.
