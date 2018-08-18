Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80

Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, has died Saturday after a short illness, at the age of 80. Annan’s family and the Kofi Annan Foundation have announced this on Twitter.
Kofi Annan served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, from January 1997 to December 2006.
Also, he was a co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.
It is with immense sadness that the Annan family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announce that Kofi Annan, former Secretary General of the United Nations and Nobel Peace Laureate, passed away peacefully on Saturday 18th August after a short illness... pic.twitter.com/42nGOxmcPZ— Kofi Annan (@KofiAnnan) 18 августа 2018 г.