Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80
Former UN chief Kofi Annan dies at 80
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Kofi Annan, former Secretary-General of the United Nations, has died Saturday after a short illness, at the age of 80. Annan’s family and the Kofi Annan Foundation have announced this on Twitter.

Kofi Annan served as the seventh Secretary-General of the United Nations, from January 1997 to December 2006. 

Also, he was a co-recipient of the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
