Davit Harutyunyan: PM's subtextual threats against judges raise concern

YEREVAN. – The assessments of certain officials regarding the criminal cases that are making headlines and the verdicts are of radical nature, member of the Republican Party of Armenia's (RPA) executive body Davit Harutyunuan said in a statement.

“However, increasingly worrisome are the recent repeatedly statements made by the Prime Minister, including yesterday's rally, which are nothing but subtextual threats against the judges who deviate from the expected course,” Harutyunyan said.

At the level of both the Constitution and the Judicial Code, a number of fundamental principles and guarantees are envisaged, and they are designed to protect the judiciary and its bearers from such undue influence, the statement reads.

The Judicial Code says that the state agencies, local self-government bodies and statesmen have to refrain from actions that could jeopardize or damage the independence of the court or a judge.

“In conditions of obvious, gross and deliberate violations of this prohibition, the Supreme Judicial Council takes the role, and being an independent state body, it should fulfill its basic constitutional function, that is to guarantee the independence of courts and judges,” Harutyunyan said.